StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report sales of $165.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the highest is $166.28 million. StarTek reported sales of $158.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $652.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.06 million to $652.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $675.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $680.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of StarTek by 35.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRT opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. StarTek has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

