Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

