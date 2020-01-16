Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,334.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

WORK stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

