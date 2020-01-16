Stifel Firstegy Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Petrus Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.60.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

