STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.36 ($28.32).

EPA:STM opened at €24.62 ($28.63) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.24.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

