SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MD stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 96.9% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 86.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 20.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 515,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

