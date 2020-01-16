SunTrust Banks Weighs in on NextCure Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of NextCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NXTC opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,980,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,659,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

