Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

APA opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Apache by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Apache by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Apache by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 655,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 65,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

