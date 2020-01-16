Sutro Biopharma Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

