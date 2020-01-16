Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.38

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Switch’s analysis:

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. Switch has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.