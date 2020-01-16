Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,064,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 123,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,636,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

