Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.72 ($100.84).

Shares of SY1 opened at €89.60 ($104.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.38. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

