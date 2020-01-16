SYSCO Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SYSCO in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

