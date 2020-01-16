Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) versus GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) Head-To-Head Review

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get GrubHub alerts:

This table compares GrubHub and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 0.32% 2.89% 1.90% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -13.46% 0.50% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GrubHub and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 20 5 0 2.11 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 4 1 2.86

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $62.21, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $68.62, suggesting a potential upside of 33.55%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than GrubHub.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GrubHub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrubHub and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.01 billion 5.01 $78.48 million $1.23 44.87 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $204.27 million 5.59 -$47.27 million $0.34 151.12

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. GrubHub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats GrubHub on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software applications also comprise RxCompanion, a medication therapy management software platform for the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting for PACE organizations and small health plans. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2018, it served 224 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of their patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.