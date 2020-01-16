Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63).

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to an add rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.75 ($2.68).

TW opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.13 ($2.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.51.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders have bought 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

