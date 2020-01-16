TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.05

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

TWODY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

