TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$60.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTY. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

TSE:MTY opened at C$58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.70. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$51.61 and a 52 week high of C$71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

In related news, Director Murat Armutlu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.75 per share, with a total value of C$52,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,250.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

