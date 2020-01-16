Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE TISI opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Team has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Team will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Team by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 27.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter worth $718,000.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

