Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TM17. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital started coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 461 ($6.06) on Monday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The stock has a market cap of $596.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 313.63.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.