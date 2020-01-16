Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

TDOC opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $54,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

