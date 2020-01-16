Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $69.15 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.