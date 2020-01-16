Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.45

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 66489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.