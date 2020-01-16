Tesla Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of ($3.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.16). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.34.

TSLA opened at $518.50 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $547.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

