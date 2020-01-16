TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.83

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 134341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 866,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 665,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 248.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

