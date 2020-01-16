The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 2.80

News headlines about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,570. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

