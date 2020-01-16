Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $334.17

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.17 and last traded at $333.96, with a volume of 379084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

