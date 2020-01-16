Tlwm Sells 64 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tlwm reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $1,236.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.