TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TMSR opened at $1.60 on Monday. TMSR has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

