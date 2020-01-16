Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,144 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $22,451,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

