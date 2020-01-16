Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 136,236.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $7,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 295.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 311,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $2,090,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.34 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

