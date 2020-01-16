Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $23,325,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

