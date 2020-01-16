Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $219.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.62 and a one year high of $220.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.