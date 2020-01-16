Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NYSE CBRE opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

