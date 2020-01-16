Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

