Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of Apogee Enterprises worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $866.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.