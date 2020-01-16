Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.11% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

