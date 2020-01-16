Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,735 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Paylocity worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 53.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $136.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

