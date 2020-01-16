Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 165 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $157.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.