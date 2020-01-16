Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,115.13.

Booking stock opened at $2,065.16 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,003.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,958.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.