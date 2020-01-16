Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cloudera worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

