Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,913 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

