Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.25 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.