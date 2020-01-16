Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TXG stock opened at C$18.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.91.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

