Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.