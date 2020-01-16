Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 39500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

TS.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Torstar from C$1.10 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Torstar from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

