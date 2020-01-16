Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

