TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $628,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,861.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 101,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $8,398,884.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,181 shares in the company, valued at $20,188,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

