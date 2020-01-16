Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NYSE TPVG opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 50.68% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $198,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

