Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

NYSE TWLO opened at $119.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $3,724,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,835 shares of company stock worth $20,637,343. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

