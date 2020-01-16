Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

NYSE TWLO opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $3,724,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,835 shares of company stock valued at $20,637,343. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twilio by 153.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 392.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

